Rare Chance To See This Country Superstar Coming To New York In 2023

He might be "Happy Anywhere", but you'll be even happier seeing him in Upstate New York next year.

blake-shelton-no-body-new-single Kevin Winter, Getty Images loading...

Blake Shelton is hitting the road and finally heading back on tour. He is announcing his 2023 Honky Tonk Tour, which currently has 18 dates running from February 16th until March 25th.

These two months are popular for Shelton when planning a tour. Filming for NBC's The Voice keeps him busy for most of the spring and fall each year. Since there's only a fall season of the show for 2022, we could see him extend the tour later into next year.

62nd Annual GRAMMY Awards - Show Kevork Djansezian, Getty Images loading...

Blake won't be touring alone! This year he'll be joined by up-and-coming superstars Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. Pearce recently nominated for 5 CMA Awards and Dean known for his current hit "Don't Come Looking".

We now have even more reasons to get excited for the tour, since his final stop is in New York. Blake Shelton will be wrapping up his 2023 tour, at this time, in Buffalo. He'll be coming to the KeyBank Center on March 25th.

YouTube YouTube loading...

2023 Back to the Honky Tonk Tour Date Schedule:

Feb. 16 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena

Feb. 17 — Sioux Fals, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center

Feb. 18 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center

Feb. 23 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro, Coliseum

Feb. 24 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boiling Arena

Feb. 25 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at BJCC

March 2 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena

March 3 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena

March 4 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center

March 9 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center

March 10 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena

March 11 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse

March 16 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena

March 17 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center

March 18 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center

March 23 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center

March 24 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena

March 25 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center

Tickets go on-sale Friday, September 16th. You can get those details and sign up for tour updates by visiting Blake Shelton's official website.

10 Blake Shelton Facts You Probably Didn't Know In this list of 10 things you didn't know about Blake Shelton, you'll learn what the singer thought of his '90s mullet, what his pet peeves are, what songs he sang when he entered pageants as a kid (yes, really!) and more.

Top Blake Shelton Songs: His Greatest Hits + Best Deep Cuts Taste of Country staff opinion, and the commercial success of tracks from Shelton's 12 studio albums were certainly considered in making this list of the top Blake Shelton songs. More than anything, we sought fan input, via sales and direct input. What's your favorite Blake Shelton song, and does it agree with our No. 1?

Below are the The Voice coach's 50 best songs. Lyrical integrity and production were also considered in this ranking. Really it's hard to argue against any of the Top 5, but we understand if there's a debate about placement. Heck, we encourage it!

Every Country Artist Performing In Upstate NY In 2022 We are set for a big year of Country shows in 2022, and here is a complete list of artists set to perform in 2022 in the Capital Region and all over Upstate New York.

See 10 Country Superstars Who Played Upstate Concert Hall Before Upstate Concert Hall closed a few years ago to become Empire Live in Albany, GNA Nation got to enjoy so many amazing Country shows over the years, going all the way back to the days when the venue was called Northern Lights. Here are 10 of today's Country superstars who paid their dues at Upstate Concert Hall on their way up the Country ranks.