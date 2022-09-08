Rare Chance To See This Country Superstar Coming To New York In 2023
He might be "Happy Anywhere", but you'll be even happier seeing him in Upstate New York next year.
Blake Shelton is hitting the road and finally heading back on tour. He is announcing his 2023 Honky Tonk Tour, which currently has 18 dates running from February 16th until March 25th.
These two months are popular for Shelton when planning a tour. Filming for NBC's The Voice keeps him busy for most of the spring and fall each year. Since there's only a fall season of the show for 2022, we could see him extend the tour later into next year.
Blake won't be touring alone! This year he'll be joined by up-and-coming superstars Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. Pearce recently nominated for 5 CMA Awards and Dean known for his current hit "Don't Come Looking".
We now have even more reasons to get excited for the tour, since his final stop is in New York. Blake Shelton will be wrapping up his 2023 tour, at this time, in Buffalo. He'll be coming to the KeyBank Center on March 25th.
2023 Back to the Honky Tonk Tour Date Schedule:
Feb. 16 — Lincoln, Neb. @ Pinnacle Bank Arena
Feb. 17 — Sioux Fals, S.D. @ Denny Sanford Premiere Center
Feb. 18 — St. Paul, Minn. @ Xcel Energy Center
Feb. 23 — Greensboro, N.C. @ Greensboro, Coliseum
Feb. 24 — Knoxville, Tenn. @ Thompson-Boiling Arena
Feb. 25 — Birmingham, Ala. @ Legacy Arena at BJCC
March 2 — Jacksonville, Fla. @ VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena
March 3 — Tampa, Fla. @ Amalie Arena
March 4 — Orlando, Fla. @ Amway Center
March 9 — Louisville, Ky. @ KFC Yum! Center
March 10 — Columbus, Ohio @ Nationwide Arena
March 11 — Indianapolis, Ind. @ Gainbridge Fieldhouse
March 16 — Little Rock, Ark. @ Simmons Bank Arena
March 17 — Oklahoma City, Okla. @ Paycom Center
March 18 — Kansas City, Mo. @ T-Mobile Center
March 23 — Cincinnati, Ohio @ Heritage Bank Center
March 24 — Pittsburgh, Pa. @ PPG Paints Arena
March 25 — Buffalo, N.Y. @ KeyBank Center
Tickets go on-sale Friday, September 16th. You can get those details and sign up for tour updates by visiting Blake Shelton's official website.