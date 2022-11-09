See The Goo Goo Dolls This December For Free! Here’s How

Who doesn't love the Goo Goo Dolls? How would you like to ring in 2023 by seeing them for FREE?

That's possible, and all thanks to the Seneca Niagara Resort Casino.

Seneca Niagara Resort Casino in Niagara Falls, New York, is hosting a free show with the Goo Goo Dolls on December 31, 2022. The show will begin at 11PM at STIR feature bar, located on the gaming floor on the west side of the resort. It's also allegedly visible from anywhere in the west part of the casino.

Did we mention the show is free? Yes, it is, however if you're looking for a more exclusive experience, VIP packages will be available.

According to Syracuse.com, packages will go on sale Friday, November 11 at noon through Ticketmaster, SenecaNiagaraCasino.com or SenecaAlleganyCasino.com.

You can purchase the following for the evening:

STIR Ticket Package - available for $500, includes two tickets to STIR, two free drinks per person, champagne toast at midnight, and party favors.

The West Mezzanine Ticket Package - available for $250, includes two tickets to gain access to the West Mezzanine, overlooking the STIR stage, two free drinks per person, champagne toast at midnight, and party favors.

If you're looking for a way to ring in the New Year, this sounds like a pretty great thing if you love the Goo Goos, and if you're looking to make a trip out of it.

Side note: did you know that the Goo Goo Dolls was formed IN BUFFALO, NEW YORK? No? Well #TheMoreYouKNow.

Will you be heading to the show? Definitely sounds like a memorable way to ring in 2023. Let us know inside our station app what your plans are.

