Toronto Blue Jays Fire Manager In Move That Shocks Baseball

In a move that sent shockwaves across Major League Baseball this afternoon, the Toronto Blue Jays announced that they have relieved their manager of his duties.

The Toronto Blue Jays this afternoon announced that they have fired their manager Charlie Montoyo. Montoyo was hired by the team on October 25, 2018. he was hired by the Toronto Blue Jays as their new manager in October of 2018, replacing John Gibbons. This afternoon, he was let go.

The move comes as a shock to the baseball world. The Blue Jays were considered by many to be favorites to win the American League East this year. But the team has been chasing a New York Yankees team that has been an absolute juggernaut this season with a 61-26 record.

The Blue Jays have been solid this season, compiling a mark of 46-42, but that leaves them in 4th place in the division, 15.5 games behind New York.

The team has announced that John Schnieder will take over as the interim manager. He has been with the big club since the 2019 season as their Bench Coach.

Buffalo Bisons Manager Casey Candaele is getting the call to the show to become the Blue Jays' new bench coach. Candaele has been the manager of the Bisons since the start of the 2021 season and led them to a first-place finish last season, with a mark of 79-47 and a Northeast Division title.

The Bisons released the following statement on the team's Twitter...

Candaele was the 22nd manager in Bisons' history in the modern era and had led the Bisons to a 43-42 record so far this season.

No word yet from the Bisons as to who will replace Candaele in Buffalo.

