Boat From Lake George Tragedy That Inspired Meryl Streep Movie For Sale

The Lake George tour boat that tragically sank killing 20 people, is up for sale.

A leaf pepping trip turned tragic in 2005 when a group of seniors from Ohio and Michigan boarded the Ethan Allen in Lake George, New York. The boat capsized and sank killing 20 of the 47 seniors on board. Investigators later found the boat was overloaded and unstable, causing it to sink.

Heavy Hardtop

“That is the boat that sank on Lake George because the hardtop was so heavy. That’s what caused it to capsize,” broker John Wickman, who listed the vessel, told The Glens Falls Chronicle.

Famous Boat For Sale

The heavy hardtop was taken off and replaced with a lighter one. The engine was also replaced in the 40 foot 1964 Dyer Passenger boat that is listed at $49,900 on Boat Trader

Once Famous Vessel has been completely refitted, new engine, new hard top

Netflix Movie

The tragic story was turned into a Netflix film called 'The Laundromat,' starring Meryl Streep whose character lost her husband in the Lake Geroge tour boat disaster. It follows her journey to collect damages during the Panama paper scandal.

