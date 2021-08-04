After seven years in The Basketball Tournament, Boeheim’s Army has finally won a title.

Boeheim’s Army beat Team 23 in the Championship game on Tuesday night, 69-67.

The win comes with a $1 million prize.

Boeheim's Army, which entered Tuesday with the most wins in TBT history without a title, had been knocked out in the quarterfinals four times and the semifinals on one occasion. Former Wisconsin-Green Bay guard Keifer Sykes led Boeheim’s Army with 21 and hit the game-winning three pointer. DJ Kennedy added 11 points and eight rebounds. Chris McCullough finished with nine points and nine rebounds.

Six former Syracuse University players were on the roster:

Malachi Richardson (2015-2016)

CJ Fair (2010-2014)

Tyler Lydon (2015-2017)

Chris McCullough (2014-2015)

Andrew White III (2016-2017)

Eric Devendorf (2005-2009)

Non-SU players on the roster included Tyrese Rice, DeAndre Kane, D.J. Kennedy and Keifer Sykes.

The players are splitting the money evenly, winning $80,000 apiece, while the general managers and coaches are earning between $40,000 and $60,000. Coach Jim Boeheim, his wife Juli and sons Buddy and Jimmy watched the game from courtside.

