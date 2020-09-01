Boil Water Advisory Issued For Area Of New Hartford

The Mohawk Valley Water Authority says a water main break on Oxford Road has led to a Boil Water Advisory for parts of New Hartford.

The following areas are affected by the advisory:

Oxford Road southerly of Beechwood Road to 3800 Oxford Rd

Wills Drive

Center Terrace

Janet Terrace

Humphry Terrace

Kellogg Road between Oxford Road and Tibbitts Road

Tibbitts Road from Kellogg Road to westerly end of Jubilee Lane

Jubilee Lane

Imperial Drive

Regency Road

Court Knoll

Regal Court

Snowden Hill Road from Oxford Road westerly to 3884 Snowden Hill

Twyndom Terrace

Hughes Lane houses 9 and 11

Following the restoration of service, the advisory will be in effect for 48 hours, or until tests show the water is free from contamination.

During this time, customers are advised to boil their water for at least two minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.

For more information you can visit mvwa.us and click on "Water Advisory" or call 792-0309.

MVWA

.