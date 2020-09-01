Boil Water Advisory Issued For Area Of New Hartford
The Mohawk Valley Water Authority says a water main break on Oxford Road has led to a Boil Water Advisory for parts of New Hartford.
The following areas are affected by the advisory:
- Oxford Road southerly of Beechwood Road to 3800 Oxford Rd
- Wills Drive
- Center Terrace
- Janet Terrace
- Humphry Terrace
- Kellogg Road between Oxford Road and Tibbitts Road
- Tibbitts Road from Kellogg Road to westerly end of Jubilee Lane
- Jubilee Lane
- Imperial Drive
- Regency Road
- Court Knoll
- Regal Court
- Snowden Hill Road from Oxford Road westerly to 3884 Snowden Hill
- Twyndom Terrace
- Hughes Lane houses 9 and 11
Following the restoration of service, the advisory will be in effect for 48 hours, or until tests show the water is free from contamination.
During this time, customers are advised to boil their water for at least two minutes before using it for drinking or cooking.
For more information you can visit mvwa.us and click on "Water Advisory" or call 792-0309.
.