New Hartford Boil Water Advisory Lifted

A boil water advisory for areas of New Hartford impacted by a water main break on Friday has been lifted.

Officials with the Mohawk Valley Water Authority lifted the order late Monday morning. The advisory was issued following a water main break near Sherman Drive and Graffenburg Road which caused service disruptions and outages in the neighboring areas.

The effected areas included Taber Lane, Graffenburg Rd, Salisbury Dr, Harts Dr, Hays Dr, Wild Turkey and Ashrick Rd, according to MVWA officials.

