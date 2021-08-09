The race cap for the Boilermaker 15K race has been reduced from 12,000 to 9,000 runners.

Boilermaker officials cited “supply chain issues” that have affected the cost, availability and delivery of race supplies as the reason in an e-mail sent to runners.

Boilermaker officials had announced in June that cap for the 15K race would be lowered from 14,000 to 12,000.

The cap has been lowered for the virtual race as well.

The 5K race cap is 4,000 this year, down from 4,500.

Registration will be open at boilermaker.com until October 1 or until the caps are reached.

About 6,000 runners have signed up for the race so far.

COVID vaccinations are required for all participants ages 12 and older.

All registered runners must be vaccinated by September 22 in order to participate.

They’ll be required to present proof of their vaccination and identity with a valid photo ID when they pick up their race packets at the Health Expo on October 8 and October 9 at the Sangertown Mall in New Hartford.

Proof of vaccination will be accepted via the NYS Excelsior app or hard copy vaccination card.

The Saranac post-race party will be exclusive to registered and vaccinated runners only.

The 44th running of the Boilermaker will take place on Sunday, October 10.

