This house literally has an amazing view of Lake George from its indoor pool.

Yes, you can look at one beautiful body of water while swimming in your own indoor body of water. I guess it is called water views from the water? That is just one of the amazing features of this $8,595,000 home for sale on Lake Shore Drive in Bolton Landing, according to Realtor.com.

This stunning, 11,000+ square foot home features 7 bedrooms, 6.5 baths, an indoor movie theater, a beautiful outdoor patio with a fireplace and so much more. Plus, it rests on almost 2 acres of prime waterfront land on Lake George. When you think "Dream Lake George Home" this must be what you picture in your mind.

Words do not do this home justice, so I'll let the pictures below tell the story of how amazing this home is.

See The Gorgeous $8.5 Million Home On Lake George With One-Of-A Kind Indoor Pool Yes, you can look at one beautiful body of water while swimming in your own indoor body of water. That is just one of the amazing features of this $8,595,000 home for sale on Lake Shore Drive in Bolton Landing.