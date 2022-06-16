Bomb Squads Take Part In Training In Oriskany

New York State hosted another “Raven’s Challenge” at the New York State Preparedness Training Center in Oriskany this week.

“Raven’s Challenge” is the world’s largest annual training exercise for public safety bomb squads and military explosive ordinance disposal teams.

It’s held in four locations across the U.S., including Oriskany.

"Protecting New Yorkers is our top priority and realistic training scenarios like these ensure our first responders have the skills they need to respond to a number of threats," Governor Kathy Hochul said. "The training offered at the Raven's Challenge enables bomb technicians here in New York, as well as throughout the country and abroad, to sharpen their skills and better address potential threats."

More than 30 law enforcement and military organizations from New York, New Jersey, Pennsylvania, New Hampshire, Vermont and Virginia, as well as Canada and Germany, took part in the exercises.

More than 100 bomb technicians and military personnel participated in the Raven's Challenge at the State Preparedness Training Center this week.

NYS Police NYS Police loading...

This is the fourth time in seven years New York State has hosted this interagency exercise at the SPTC. During the week-long exercise, teams conducted scenario-based training based on the current threat environment and intelligence.

In addition to New York, ATF conducted the Raven's Challenge exercise in Florida, Oklahoma, and Utah this year.

The Raven's Challenge is funded by the U.S. Army and coordinated by the ATF and partner agencies including the Army, Department of Homeland Security, Federal Bureau of Investigation and state and local law enforcement agencies.

Old World War II Train Station Transformed into Place of Health & Beauty Polly helps transform what was once an old train station in Hamilton during World War II into a place of health and beauty.

11 of CNY's Best Mini Golf Courses For those who don't like to take their golf game too seriously, or are just looking for a little family fun, we found 11 of the best mini golf courses in (or around) Central New York!