Boonville Man Charged After Security Cam Detects Overnight Trespass

Boonville Police say a late-night trespass at a Moose River Road home led to the arrest of a 21-year-old village resident, according to Boonville Police Chief Dave Olney.

Officers were first called on April 8, 2026, for a complaint involving property damage and a possible break-in at the home. But after looking into it, investigators say the incident actually happened earlier, on April 5 at around 2:45 a.m.

Police say a man entered a fenced-in yard during the overnight hours and damaged items belonging to the homeowner before leaving through a gate. The damage wasn’t discovered right away.

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Instead, the homeowner was alerted later by a notification from a security camera system. When they checked the footage, the incident had been clearly captured, giving police what they needed to identify a suspect.

That led to the arrest of 21-year-old Zachary Kennison of Boonville.

He’s now facing one count of fourth-degree criminal mischief and one count of third-degree criminal trespass. Kennison was processed at the Boonville Police Department and released with appearance tickets.

He’s due back in Town of Boonville Court at a later date.

Police have not said how much damage was done. The case is now closed pending court proceedings.