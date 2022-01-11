A wind chill warning is in effect today, January 11, 2022 until 10:00am ET for the northern and southern regions of Oneida County.

The Lake Effect Snow Warning in effect through earlier this morning has expired.

Boonville, Rome, and Utica are especially affected. The National Weather Service (NWS) says dangerously cold wind chills are anticipated, with wind chill values as low as thirty degrees below zero.

The NWS says extremely low temperatures and wind chill "could cause frostbite on exposed skin in as little as ten minutes."

Authorities warns residents to avoid outside activities if possible. When outside, even if it is just for a few minutes, wear appropriate clothing, a hat, and gloves.

The National Weather Service continually monitors changes weather conditions and will keep residents advised of any changes or anticipated weather events.

