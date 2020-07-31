Oneida County health officials say they've received confirmation that a fox in the town of Boonville has tested positive for rabies.

The fox was sent to the Wadsworth Lab in Albany this week and local health officials received confirmation on Thursday. Two adults who came in contact with the fox will now have to undergo post rabies exposure treatment, officials said.

Signs of a rabid wild animal include aggressive or mad behavior, coming unusually close to humans or foaming and drooling at the mouth.

The Oneida County Health Department schedules periodic rabies vaccination clinics for cats, dogs, and ferrets. Its next scheduled clinic is happening on September 21 at the Annsville Highway Garage from 5:00 - 6:30 p.m.

Health officials offer the following guidance for pet vaccination:

All cats, dogs, and ferrets three months or older must have a current rabies vaccination, even if they stay indoors.

Dogs and cats must receive a rabies vaccination at three months old, one year, and then once every three years.

Ferrets must receive a rabies vaccination every year.

To make an appointment or pre-register for the next clinic, contact the Oneida County Health Department at 315-798-5064, or visit them online at https://www.health.ny.gov/gotoclinic

