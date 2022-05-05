Booze And Cruise In The Adirondacks With A Wine & Beer Train Ride

What better way to enjoy the beauty of the Adirondacks than with a tall glass of wine OR beer on a train?

The Adirondack Railroad is back once again this year with their Beer & Wine Train rides. Take the night off and enjoy yourself as you cruise through the countryside, sipping on a variety of different New York wines and brews.

The Beer & Wine Train makes for a perfect first date, an ideal night out with your significant other, or a fun time with your friends. The two and a half hour train ride takes you north from Utica's Union Station all the way up to Remsen.

If alcohol and scenery weren't enough, each trip features a different band to make your ride even more enjoyable. Here's a lineup of their upcoming bands and train rides this season.

May 20th - Spencer Morgan of "The Last Left"

- Spencer Morgan of "The Last Left" June 17th - The Old Main

- The Old Main July 22nd - Shawn "Big Sexy Smith

- Shawn "Big Sexy Smith August 12th - The Nelson Brothers

- The Nelson Brothers August 26th - Janet Batch

- Janet Batch September 16th - Gridley Paige

- Gridley Paige September 30th - Master Thieves

- Master Thieves October 14th - The Dovetones

- The Dovetones October 28th - Max Scialdone

The train will depart from Utica for each trip at 6:30pm and arrive back by 9:00pm. You can also reserve the Adirondack Railroad trains for private charter service and group events.

Call their office at 1-800-819-2291 for additional ticket details and pricing. You can also learn more about the Adirondack Railroad on their website.

