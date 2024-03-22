All Aboard the Utica Beer and Wine Train Starting in May

Who doesn't love a beautiful train ride through the Adirondacks? Who doesn't love a good stiff drink? Well, the two are coming together again as the Adirondack Scenic Railroad has announced the return of their very popular Utica Beer and Wine Train rides.

This summertime favorite includes a gorgeous, scenic and relaxing ride that departs from Utica's Union Station and travels north to Remsen Station. The ride features some of the area's best Craft brews and New York State wines. This is the perfect getaway for friends, families or co-workers looking to unwind after a crazy week of work.

Photo by Kelsey Chance on Unsplash Photo by Kelsey Chance on Unsplash loading...

There will be several opportunities for you to take the journey through the trees throughout the summer and early fall, but your first opportunity is speeding down the tracks. Tickets are on sale NOW for the first trek scheduled for Friday, May 24th, 2024.

Ticket Prices

You can get your First Class ticket for $55.00 which includes table seating on the First Class Car, Choice of Hors d'oeuvres and menu selection is provided while booking. You can also get a Coach Class ticket for $38.00. Each attendee must be at least 21 years old and will get a complimentary beer or wine glass with admission. Beverages sold separately.

Not only will you enjoy a scenic ride and good company, you will also get first class entertainment. You can see each of the dates and who will be playing live music on those dates below.

May 24, 2024 – Max Scialdone

June 14, 2024 – Gridley Paige

July 12, 2024 – Spencer Morgan

July 26, 2024 – The Hazbins

August 9, 2024 – Common Roads

August 23, 2024 – The Dove Tones

September 7, 2024 – Gridley Paige

September 13th, 2024 – Master Thieves

October 18, 2024 – Max Scialdone

October 25, 2024 – Spencer Morgan

You can't beat that lineup! So, get with your friends, colleagues and family and plan a date today. You can get your tickets by visiting www.adirondackrr.com.

