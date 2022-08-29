Another Western New York Native Punter Is On The Market

The Buffalo Bills are on the lookout for a new punter. Now there are two Western New York natives who could fit in here.

It's been awhile since Western New Yorkers have talked this much about a punter on the Bills. Let's be honest, there were a couple years where our punter, Brian Moorman seemed to easily be the best player on the team. But since then we haven't had to rely on a punter much. The only time we talked about them was when something went wrong.

After the Bills made national news with the Matt Araiza scandal, it's been a huge focus of Bills Mafia.

There are a couple punters that the Bills have already tried out. Yesterday they hosted Michael Palardy, Ty Long, Tyler Newsome, and Joseph Charlton.

All along there has been one guy who has been calling on the Bills for his chance. He's a former NFL punter who played for the Green Bay Packers and is from the Hamburg area. Jake Schum would love the chance to play for the Bills and a lot of fans are behind it!

This morning, another former WNY native has hit the free agent market.

Brett Kern was in a battle with a rookie punter in Tennessee and found out today that he is on the outs and looking for a new team. He's a three time pro-bowler...also...he's from Grand Island...

Another fan favorite is Marquette King who famously punted for the Raiders. He's been tweeting that he's looking for a ring and would love to get it with The Bills. His twitter page describes him as "Baddest NFL punter of all time & Unicorn!"

We will see what happens. The Bills will need to have their roster set at 53 players by Tuesday at 4pm.

7 Former Bills Who Have Yet to Sign With a New Team Seven former Buffalo Bills players who were released or not re-signed this off-season, who have not yet signed with a new team.

QUIZ - Can You Name These 25 Buffalo Bills Players? Alright...Bills Football is here. How big of a fan are you? Can you name of 25 of these Buffalo Bills players?