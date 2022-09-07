Will The Buffalo Win Super Bowl LVII? 2022 NFL Predictions Are In!
Who will win the Super Bowl? Well, you have to get there first. All of this year's season predictions are below, each division champion, wild-card teams and conference champions, plus the Super Bowl LVII winning team and score prediction!
AFC East Winner - Buffalo Bills - Quarterback Josh Allen and Defensive End Von Miller deliver for the Bills faithful.
AFC North Winner - Baltimore Ravens - Quarterback Lamar Jackson will have a career year. It still won't get them far in the playoffs
AFC South Winner - Indianapolis Colts - Quarterback Matt Ryan finally leaves the cursed Atlanta Falcons and the Colts get rid of Carson Wentz. Everyone wins.
AFC West Winner - Las Vegas Raiders - Quarterback Derek Carr teams up with former Green Bay Packer Davante Adams to produce a high powered offense that will unseat the Kansas City Chiefs atop the AFC West.
AFC Wild Cards - Kansas City Chiefs, Tennessee Titans and Los Angelas Chargers
AFC Champions - Buffalo Bills
NFC East Winner - Dallas Cowboys - Despite the worst owner and the possibly the worst head coach, the team with the most talent will again stumble to the top of the East.
NFC North Winner - Minnesota Vikings - Quarterback Kirk Cousins will enjoy his best season in the NFL and will unseat Aaron Rodgers and the Green Bay Packers on top of North.
NFC South Winner - Tampa Bay Buccaneers - Basically, it comes down to: you pick Tom Brady until he's not in the league anymore.
NFC West Winner - San Francisco 49ers - Last year the 49ers needed just a little more offense and they would have been in Super Bowl LVI. Quarterback Trey Lance gets them there.
NFC Wild Cards - Green Bay Packers, Arizona Cardinals and Los Angelas Rams
NFC Champion - San Francisco 49ers
Super Bowl LVII Champion - Buffalo Bills over the 49ers 31-27. There it is. Get ready for the parade in Buffalo!