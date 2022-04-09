Big Shows Return to Brewery Ommegang In 2022

Brewery Ommegang, which once hosted concerts with fairly big crowds on the grounds of the Cooperstown brewery, and then seemed to say goodbye forever to such events, is bringing back big concert events to an outdoor Ommegang stage in 2022.

If you've ever enjoyed a show at Brewery Ommegang as I have, then you probably really enjoyed the relaxed experience and gorgeous rural view of the surrounding hills that this venue provides. The lawn behind the brewery which extends gently up a hill is a perfect spot for shows. It really doesn't matter if you end up down near the stage or set up your lawn chair up on the hill, the sound coming from the stage is great. Another plus about Brewery Ommegang shows is the family-friendly atmosphere and many parents don't hesitate to bring their kids who seem to have no problem having a good time alongside their parents.

Here is the concert line-up for the 2022 season which is kicking off in May:

- May 27 & 28: The Avett Brothers (both nights at 7:00 pm)

The Avett Brothers are an American folk-rock band and are very popular. Scheduled Avett Brothers shows at Brewery Ommegang in 2020 and 2021 had to be canceled and these dates are the rescheduled dates from those canceled shows.

- July 20: The National (7:00 pm)

The National is an American rock band from Cincinnati, Ohio.

- July 29: Bleachers (7:00 pm)

Bleachers is an American indie pop band from New Jersey.

- August 23: Lord Huron (7:00 pm)

Lord Huron is an American indie rock band based out of Los Angeles.

- September 11: The War on Drugs (7:00 pm)

The War on Drugs is an American rock band from Philadelphia

I believe that the excitement of concerts returning to Brewery Ommegang will prompt early ticket sales so if you want to attend any of these shows, I recommend getting tickets early. The other thing to consider is carpooling with friends since the beer is really good and you'll want a designated driver or you can take advantage of the option to camp out on the brewery property. Find out more about attending concerts here.

