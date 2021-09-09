Brian Benjamin Is Sworn In As New York Lieutenant Governor

NEW YORK (AP) — New York Lt. Gov. Brian Benjamin thanked Democratic Gov. Kathy Hochul for choosing him as he was sworn in to join her two-week-old administration.

Benjamin took the oath of office on Thursday in Hochul's New York City office.

Hochul took over as governor on Aug, 24 following Andrew Cuomo’s resignation over sexual harassment allegations.

Hochul is the state’s first woman governor and a Democrat from western New York.

She had pledged to choose someone from New York City to be her lieutenant governor.

Benjamin has served as a state senator representing Harlem.

