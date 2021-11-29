Bridgewater Woman Accused of Cashing Stolen Checks Faces Felony Charge

A Bridgewater woman is facing felony charges for allegedly cashing stolen checks.

In a written release Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol says that Ashley Kiehn is being charged with Criminal Possession of a Forged Instrument in the 2nd degree, after the Road Patrol Division received a complaint accusing her of stealing checks and then cashing them at a bank in Clinton, New York. The original complaint was received in October.

[NOTE: This post is for information purposes only and is based on a press release from the Oneida County Sheriff's Office. All who are arrested are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. No additional information is available at this time.]

Utica Police Officers working Downtown Utica in the 40s and 50’s Utica Police officers were out patrolling Downtown Utica "back in the day" See if you can guess the locations from the 1940's and 1950s.

181 Lakeview Drive, Richfield Springs 181 Lakeview Drive in Richfield Springs includes four bedrooms and four baths on 12 acres of land overseeing Canadarago Lake. It can be your for $595,000.

