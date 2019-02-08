Brindisi Amendment To Expand Child Care For Rural Veterans

The House has passed the Veteran's Access to Child Care Act.

The bipartisan legislation would provide free child care for veterans receiving treatment at VA medical centers and clinics.

It includes an amendment introduced by Congressman Anthony Brindisi to ensure that Community Based Outpatient Clinics would be included in the bill.

Veterans in rural Upstate New York often face additional challenges -- that’s why I worked to ensure Community Based Outpatient Clinics across Upstate New York are included in the program,” said Brindisi. “As a member of the House Veterans’ Affairs Committee, I will continue working with both parties to ensure all rural veterans have access to the support, resources, and care they need.”

There are three CBOC's in the 22nd Congressional District -- in Rome, Bainbridge and Binghamton.