Brindisi Announced $1.1 Million Grant For MVCC Job Skills Program

The US Department of Labor has awarded a $1.1 million grant to Mohawk Valley Community College as part of the Department’s new Job Corps Scholars program.

The grant was announced by Congressman Anthony Brindisi.

The program is designed to provide at-risk youth with job skills, educational opportunities and employment counseling.

Brindisi says the program will help strengthen the economy and put students on the path to a promising career.

Mohawk Valley Community College President Randall VanWagoner says the address local needs, students in the MVCC Job Corps program will enroll in high demand programs like welding, CNC, HVAC, Mechatronics and Carpentry/Masonry.