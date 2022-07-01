The Utica Branch from “The Office” Enters Real Life for One Night Only

I remember the first time I started watching "The Office" was well after the series had ended. I met my now husband who said: "You need to watch this show. It will change your life forever."

And I think it's safe to say that's accurate. The show has definitely not only changed my life, but has made an an indescribable impact on pop culture

If you're a fan of the show just as much as we are, how would you feel if we said the term "Pretzel Day is coming to the Utica Branch?" We're pretty excited about this one.

Mohawk Valley Community College announced that the actor who plays Stanley in the show, Leslie David Baker, will be stopping by for a moderated conversation on Friday, November 4 at 7 PM. It's taking place in the Schafer Theater in Wilcox Hall as part of the Cultural Series.

Interested in getting tickets? They are $20 for the public.

Yes, The Office Had A Utica Branch, and Stanley Wanted To Go There,

Remember this?

Dunder Mifflin Utica is a branch of the Dunder Mifflin Paper Company that is based out of Utica, New York. According to The Office Fandom, It is heavily featured in the episode "Branch Wars" when Stanley attempts to transfer there in order to receive a higher salary. It is discovered in this episode that Karen had transferred there from the Scranton branch and is now Utica's Regional Manager.

In the deleted scenes of "Branch Wars" Michael lists a specific characteristic of each branch, explaining that Utica is "Snoozeville." As someone who lives in the Utica area, I can (sort of) agree. What about you? Is Utica "snoozeville?" Let us know in our station app.

