Legendary TV Ghost Hunter John Zaffis Coming To Upstate New York

Do you love hearing stories about ghost hunters and paranormal investigators? One of the best, and most well known in America, is coming to Upstate New York.

Get ready to see paranormal Investigator John Zaffis of the SYFY Channel’s “Haunted Collector” live in person. He will be talking about his experiences as part of the Mohawk Valley Community College Cultural Series on Tuesday October 25th at 7PM. The show will be held in the Schafer Theater in Utica. Tickets are $10 for the public, $5 for MVCC employees, and free for MVCC students. You can buy them online here.

Zaffis has over 43 years of experience investigating the world of paranormal. His biggest claim to fame as mentioned above is "Haunted Collector" from the SyFy days:

It features him, his son, his daughter, and three other crew members searching for ghosts in certain buildings people call upon him to investigate. The premise of the show is that the crew finds an item in the building that may have some sort of connection with a haunting. The show was initially cancelled in November 2013. It has subsequently been renewed and as of October 2016 is releasing new episodes on Destination America."

He currently co-hosts the Paranormal Nights radio show with Brendan Keenan. He has also appeared in on Travel Channel's paranormal reality TV show "Ghost Adventures," as well as on ABC's 20/20, and on Piers Morgan's talk show broadcast on CNN.

Catch him live right here in Utica at MVCC. You can find out more about the show online here.

