Brindisi Announces Increased Funding To Protect Places Of Worship

Following the rise of anti-Semitic attacks in New York and across the country, Congressman Anthony Brindisi hosted a roundtable discussion with faith and community leaders at the Jewish Community Center in Utica today.

Brindisi also announced increased federal funding to make communities of all faiths more safe.

The Not-For-Profit Security Grants Program was signed into law in December. Brindisi helped secure $90 million for the program, an increase of $30 million from last year.

The NSGP provides funding support and other physical security enhancements to nonprofit organizations that are at high risk of a terrorist attack.

“These grants will go toward protecting places of worship,” Brindisi said. “When a man or woman goes to pray or talk to their God, they should know that they are safe from violence or hatred. These grants provide funding to protect non-profit organizations that are at high risk for a terrorist attack. And make no mistake about it, attacks on our places of worship are acts of terror.”