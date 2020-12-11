Brindisi Announces Military Academy Nominations

Congressman Anthony Brindisi has announced military service academy nominations for 14 students in New York’s 22nd Congressional District

Brindisi says the students will be reviewed for potential appointments to the prestigious United States military academies.

Julia Kelley Mann from Central Square was nominated to the Air Force Academy. Julia attends Paul V. Moore High School.

Naomie Grace Pawlikowski from Wampsville was nominated to the Air Force Academy. Naomie attends Oneida High School.

Morgan Brianna Smith from South Otselic was nominated to the Air Force Academy. Morgan attends Otselic Valley High School.

Kyra Beth Warncke from Whitesboro was nominated to both the Merchant Marine Academy and the Naval Academy. Kyra attends Dame Junior/Senior High School.

Cameron Phillip Cunningham from Cazenovia was nominated to the Military Academy. Cameron attends Clarkson University.

Arayla Raquel Garcia from Sherrill was nominated to the Military Academy. Arayla attends Vernon-Verona-Sherrill High School.

Cody Chance Miller from Oneida was nominated to the Military Academy. Cody attends Christian Brothers Academy.

Bryce Alexander Sinclair from Endicott was nominated to the Military Academy. Bryce attends Maine-Endwell High School.

Marilla Jining Bongiovanni from Chittenango was nominated to the Naval Academy. Marilla attends Chittenango High School.

Eli Damrad Gifford from Cazenovia was nominated to the Naval Academy. Eli attends Cazenovia High School.

Hannah Lynn McCarthy from Deerfield was nominated to the Naval Academy. Hannah attends Utica College.

Evan Moses Ticknor from Cincinnatus was nominated to the Naval Academy. Evan attends Marathon High School.

Casimir Carlos Ulatowski from Sherburne was nominated to the Naval Academy. Casimir attends Sherburne-Earlville High School.

Holden Michael Wasko from Binghamton was nominated to the Naval Academy. Holden attends Susquehanna Valley High School.

“These students are strong leaders in their communities and an example of patriotism and dedication for all of us,” Brindisi said. “They have demonstrated academic excellence and a dedication to their community and country that will serve them well if they are offered an appointment and serve as an officer in our military. I wish them and their families the best and have no doubt they will serve our district and country honorably.”

Brindisi is a member of the House Armed Services Committee.