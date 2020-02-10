Brindisi Calls For Investigation Into Spectrum Outage

Congressman Anthony Brindisi is demanding answers from Spectrum Cable following a widespread outage that happened over the weekend.

The outage impacted businesses, communities, and family homes.

Brindisi has written to the New York State Public Service Commission calling for a public investigation into the outage.

“Upstate New Yorkers are paying for services from Spectrum and the company is not delivering,” Brindisi said. “This outage hurt our small businesses and families across the district. I am calling on the PSC to investigate this outage because customers deserve answers.”

Brindisi wants the PSC to answer at least four questions:

What specifically caused the recent Spectrum widespread service outage? What measures are in place to ensure redundancies in internet and cable service, and did Spectrum violate any redundancy mandates as it relates to this outage or its service agreement with New York State? What will the company do to ensure this kind of a sustained outage does not happen again? Will any fines be levied and are customers (residential or business) owed money because of the outage and disruption?

Last year, Brindisi spearheaded efforts to fight back against Spectrum and hold the cable company accountable.