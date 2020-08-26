Brindisi Honors Two Residents At Waterville Care Center

Congressman Anthony Brindisi visited the Waterville Residential Care Center on Wednesday to honor two residents.

Brindisi presented them with Congressional proclamations celebrating milestones birthdays.

Eleanor Dawes turned 100 and Leona Failing turned 101.

I wanted to wish Eleanor and Leona the happiest of birthdays. Eleanor turned 100 and to Leona turned 101. Their youthful spirit and excitement during the festivities today leave me no doubt that they’ve lived long fulfilling lives with more birthdays to come. It was my pleasure to honor their birthdays and contributions to our community with a Congressional proclamation,”said Brindisi.