Brindisi Launches Major Push For COVID-19 Funding For New York

Congressman Anthony Brindisi is launching a major, bi-partisan push to keep local teachers, first responders and other essential workers on the job amid the coronavirus crisis.

Brindisi says Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s suggestion that local governments go bankrupt will not work.

“If our communities are forced to declare bankruptcy like Senator McConnell suggested, that will force our state and local leaders to cut essential services,” Brindisi said. “That will mean less cops on the beat, less firefighters at the firehouse, and less resources for our teachers.

Brindisi has put together a coalition of more than 25 local, county and state lawmakers to call on Washington to provide relief for state and local governments in the next coronavirus relief package.

Governor Cuomo is projecting an $18.5 billion dollar budget shortfall due to the coronavirus.