Brindisi Presents Local Veteran With Military Service Medals

Congressman Anthony Brindisi presented a local veteran with his long-awaited military service medals on Friday.

Hugh Aikens was given 13 medals, including the Purple Heart, Bronze Star and Silver Star, during a ceremony at the New York State School for the Deaf in Rome.

Aikens joined the Army in 1944 and served in World War Two and the Korean War.

“It was an honor to present Mr. Aikens these long-overdue medals today,” Brindisi said. “When his country called him to serve, he answered that call not once—but twice. His valiant service in World War Two and the Korean War highlight why they call people like Mr. Aikens a member of the greatest generation.

If you’re a Veteran or know a Veteran, who believes they have not received their service medals, you can contact Brindisi’s Utica office at (315) 732-0713.