Brindisi Secures Key Victories In National Defense Act

Congressman Anthony Brindisi is highlighting major wins for NY-22 in the National Defense Authorization Act.

The must-pass legislation is expected to head to President Trump’s desk soon and includes five Brindisi bills and $25 million for Rome Lab.

The bill includes a Brindisi-backed measure expanding VA health care coverage for three service-related conditions which have been linked to Agent Orange exposure

“Keeping our country safe is my top priority and our region plays a critical role in maintaining and strengthening our national security,” Brindisi said. “This NDAA includes five of my bills, will reduce our dependence on foreign manufacturing, hold China accountable, and puts our nation in a better place for a safe and secure future.

Brindisi’s five bills included in the NDAA are:

Care and Readiness Enhancement (CARE) for Reservists Act , co-lead with Congressman John Katko (NY-24), Congressman Guy Reschenthaler (PA-14), and former Congressman Mark Meadows (NC-11): Allows members of the Guard and Reserve to access VA Vet Centers for mental health screening and counseling, employment assessments, education training, and other services to help them return to civilian life.

Seeding Rural Resilience Act, co-lead with Congressman John Katko (NY-24): Addresses the suicide epidemic in rural farming communities by training USDA employees to recognize farmer mental health crises, establishing a national PSA on rural mental health, and developing best practices to address farmer mental health.

Military Mental Health Stigma Reduction Act, co-lead with Congressman John Katko (NY-24): Requires DoD to submit report on its efforts to reduce the stigma of seeking mental health treatment for PTSD, suicidal thoughts, or other mental health conditions for servicemembers.

Strengthening American Manufacturing Act, co-lead by Congressman David McKinley (WV-01): Requires DoD to report annually on its use of Domestic Non-Availability Determinations, which it uses to circumvent Buy American/Berry Amendment Requirements.

South China Sea Freedom of Navigation Act, co-lead by Congressman Troy Balderson (OH-12), Congressman Bradley Byrne (AL-1), and Congressman Michael Waltz (FL-6): Updates the existing Freedom of Navigation Operations report to include U.S. overflight operations, and a description of each excessive Chinese territorial claim in order to highlight successes of the U.S. military contesting excessive Chinese claims and create an ongoing public record of China's malign actions in the South China Sea.

Brindisi is a member of the House Armed Services Committee.

