Brindisi Visits New Hartford COVID-19 Testing Site

Congressman Anthony Brindisi visited the New Hartford Rite Aid Pharmacy’s new COVID-19 drive through testing site on Tuesday.

Brindisi toured the site, visited with employees and listened to the concerns of frontline workers.

The site has been set up in coordination with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services and is the first federally-partnered testing site in Upstate New York.

“I want to thank the frontline workers I met today for their hard work and encourage eligible Upstate New Yorkers to sign up for a test,” Brindisi said. "In order to safely restart our economy we need widespread testing, and this site will help get us there.”

Brindisi is encouraging eligible residents to sign up for a test.

photo courtesy of Congressman Brindisi's Office