Britney Freed: Judge Dissolves Spears’ Conservatorship

By ANDREW DALTON, AP Entertainment Writer

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Britney is free. A Los Angeles judge on Friday ended the conservatorship that has controlled Britney Spears' life and money for nearly 14 years.

The move by Superior Court Judge Brenda Penny capped a stunning five-month odyssey that saw Spears publicly demand the end of the conservatorship, then buck legal norms to achieve it.

Now for the first time since 2008, she is free to make her own medical, financial and personal decisions without court oversight.

The courtroom battles could continue, however. Spears' attorney has vowed to keep investigating her father's handling of the conservatorship even after it ends.

Private Island For Rent In The 1,000 Islands

11 Ways to Avoid Getting Ripped Off When Holiday Shopping Online The world-wide shipping delays have shoppers buying holiday gifts early this year and much of the commerce is happening online. After all, how can you avoid the amazing deals? Now more than ever, these amazing deals are shady transactions that look authentic and safe.

One way to shop safely online is to buy from local vendor websites, or visit sites like Etsy which touts small meaningful gifts, often times created by small businesses and crafters.

The Better Business Bureau recommends online buyers do research before they click the checkout button.

Here are 11 things you can do to avoid getting ripped off online, according to the Better Business Bureau.