Brrr? One Upstate City Just Broke A Cold Temp Record… In July!

Whenever I hear about record temperatures in July, I'm always thinking heat. This is the time of year for sweating it out by the pool, grill, or ballpark. It's certainly been a sweltering, record-breaking summer in Upstate New York so far.

But over the weekend, one city in the Capital Region wasn't reaching for the swim trunks and sunblock with historic highs - they might have been digging their sweaters out of storage! Maybe with all the 90 degree days in May and June, Mother Nature decided to give us a little break.

As I was scrolling through Twitter on Sunday, I saw another record had been broken in Glens Falls that definitely caught my attention. Here's what the National Weather Service office out of Albany had to declare:

The record broke after the temperature bottomed out around 6am. Amazing to think that the same summer with the most 90 degree days in May will break a nearly six decade old cold temperature record.

By the way, the Sunday daily high of 77 was almost 20 degrees off Glens Falls' all-time July 10 record of 96.

I hope you soaked up the chill while you could - we're headed for another streak in the 90s for this weekend and beyond. For everyone that hates hearing that: take comfort in knowing that now we're past July 4, fall will be here before you know it. For the rest of us: I'll see you at the pool.

