Buffalo Bills Release Open Practice Training Camp Schedule

The Buffalo Bills wrapped up mandatory minicamp on Wednesday afternoon, even though it was supposed to go through Thursday.

Head coach Sean McDermott and company decided that they had seen enough with the play during OTA's and the first two days of minicamp, that the team was ready for a break before the official start of training camp.

Speaking of training camp, the Bills released the schedule for camp on Thursday afternoon. It's their return to St. John Fisher College in Rochester, which will be the first camp held there since 2019.

There will be eight open practices for fans this summer, and as always, they are free to attend.

However, fans must obtain a ticket for the practices, even though they're free of charge.

Fans will get obtain a mobile ticket. Season ticket holders can get their hands on tickets starting July 13th at 10 am. Registered Bills mobile app users can claim tickets on July 14th from 10 am to 1 pm.

After 1 pm on July 14th, tickets will go out to the general public. Limit of four tickets per account.

The open practice schedule is as follows; all times for the dates below are 9:45 am.

Sunday, July 24th

Monday, July 25th

Wednesday, July 27th

Friday, July 29th

Saturday, July 30th

Monday, August 1st

Tuesday, August 2nd

Thursday, August 4th

Wednesday, August 10th

Thursday, August 11th

There will also be an open practice on Sunday, August 7th at 11:45 am, as well as the annual "Blue and Red" game at Highmark Stadium, which will be held on Saturday, August 5th at 5:30 pm.

Ticket information for the Blue and Red game will be announced at a later date.

Bills fans can park at both Mendon and Sutherland High Schools for open practices at St. John Fisher. A shuttle bus will also be available.

Get ready, Bills Mafia, we're almost back to football season.

