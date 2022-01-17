Buffalo Bills Teammates Battle For NFL Play Of The Year
In back-to-back weeks, players of the Buffalo Bills have made amazing plays on the field that could be named the "Play of the Year" in the NFL.
In the last regular-season game of the year last week, it was Quarterback Josh Allen who threw an amazing touchdown to wide receiver Stefon Diggs. On the play, Allen broke two tackles and threw an absolute laser shot to Diggs who got both feet down for the score. When it happened, most people said that was the best play of the year.
Both plays were absolutely amazing and should be up for the NFL play of the year. As a member of Bills Mafia, I would vote these two plays as a tie for #1 overall!
Up next for the Buffalo Bills will be another playoff game on the road to the Super Bowl. They will either play the Kansas City Chiefs on the road or they will host the Cincinnati Bengals at Highmark Stadium. It all depends if KC wins over Pittsburgh.