Buffalo Bills Depth Chart is Released With Big Surprises

The Buffalo Bills are off today but will be back at practice on Wednesday. The team is gearing up for their first preseason game, which will be this Saturday at 4 pm against the Indianapolis Colts at Highmark Stadium.

The Bills only have two practice days left in training camp at St. John Fisher University, then will come back to One Bills Drive for the rest of the month and in to September, before the start of the regular season.

One piece of news that came out on Monday afternoon was the first preseason depth chart being released to the media and public.

Most of the depth chart was not a surprise, but there are a couple key positions that raises eyebrows.

The first is that rookies are not in any starting role. Cornerback Kaiir Elam is behind Dane Jackson for the second cornerback position, while rookie running back James Cook is not only behind Devin Singletary for the starting RB role, he's also behind Zack Moss for the second spot on the depth chart.

Matt Araiza is also behind Matt Haack for the punting job.

The biggest surprise to me is veteran David Quessenberry listed as the starting right tackle over second-year pro Spencer Brown, who was the starting right tackle most of last season.

Brown has missed some time at camp, so maybe that's why, but I have a hard time not seeing him as the starter week 1 against the Los Angeles Rams.

Quessenberry is versatile. He can play both guard and tackle in a pinch and it appears he's impressed the coaching staff enough to earn a starting right tackle spot on the first depth chart.

As for Elam and Cook, I would expect Elam to take over the second cornerback spot by week 1 or at least during the season, while Cook should see the field more than Moss in 2022. Sean McDermott never wants to give rookies jobs before they have earned it in game action.

The chances of this depth chart staying exactly the same a month from now are slim to none, but it's something to keep an eye on moving forward.

