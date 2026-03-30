Hamilton College is National DIII Hockey Champs in Stunning Upset

Very few thought Hamilton College could upset the three-time National Champions, but late in overtime, the Continentals achieved the unachievable.

Curtiss Sturgeon scored with just over three minutes left in the extra period, lifting the Continentals to a 2-1 win over three-time defending champion Hobart from Geneva, NY, at the Adirondack Bank Center, in an all-New York National Championship game.

Hobart’s Josh Doolan grabs ahold of Hamilton’s Alex Danis in overtime during the NCAA Division III men’s championship hockey tournament between Hamilton College and Hobart University at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY on Sunday, March 28, 2026. Hamilton beat out Hobart 2-1. (Photo by Nancy L. Ford for TSM) Hobart’s Josh Doolan grabs ahold of Hamilton’s Alex Danis in overtime during the NCAA Division III men’s championship hockey tournament between Hamilton College and Hobart University at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY on Sunday, March 28, 2026. Hamilton beat out Hobart 2-1. (Photo by Nancy L. Ford for TSM) loading...

Hamilton, whose Clinton campus sits just eight miles from Utica, secured its first national title and a school-record 23rd win. Hobart struck first on a Kahlil Fontana power-play goal late in the opening period, but Hamilton answered just 15 seconds into the second when Luke Tchor scored his team-leading 18th of the season. After a scoreless third, Tchor set up Sturgeon on a two-on-one for the game-winner.

Hamilton’s Luke Tchor, center, eyes the puck between Hobart’s goalie Damon Beaver and defenseman Bauer Morrissey in overtime during the NCAA Division III men’s championship hockey tournament between Hamilton College and Hobart University at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY on Sunday, March 28, 2026. Hamilton beat out Hobart 2-1. (Photo by Nancy L. Ford for TSM) Hamilton’s Luke Tchor, center, eyes the puck between Hobart’s goalie Damon Beaver and defenseman Bauer Morrissey in overtime during the NCAA Division III men’s championship hockey tournament between Hamilton College and Hobart University at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY on Sunday, March 28, 2026. Hamilton beat out Hobart 2-1. (Photo by Nancy L. Ford for TSM) loading...

The loss was Hobart’s first of the season, ending a 30-1-0 campaign and snapping a 36-game winning streak and 43-game unbeaten run. Hamilton goalie Aksel Reid made 39 saves and was named tournament MVP, while Tchor, Sturgeon, Justin Biraben and John Wojciechowski earned all-tournament honors. Hobart outshot Hamilton 40-25, with Damon Beaver stopping 23 shots.

Hamilton College’s Captain Jackson Krock celebrates Hamitlon’s NCAA Division III men’s championship win over Hobart College at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY on Sunday, March 28, 2026. Hamilton snagged the championship 2-1. (Photo by Nancy L. Ford for TSM) Hamilton College’s Captain Jackson Krock celebrates Hamitlon’s NCAA Division III men’s championship win over Hobart College at the Adirondack Bank Center in Utica, NY on Sunday, March 28, 2026. Hamilton snagged the championship 2-1. (Photo by Nancy L. Ford for TSM) loading...

Hamilton head coach Rob Haberbusch called it “a great game,” adding his team “found a way” in four periods. Despite Hobart's offensive domination in overtime, Hobart coach Mark Taylor said it came down to one play, crediting Hamilton for capitalizing. The title came in Hamilton’s first championship appearance, capping a 4-0 run this season at Utica's Adirondack Bank Center.

Can You Name These Utica Landmarks From An Aerial View? With the help of Google Maps, we can see historic buildings from space. This is a fun way to see if you can spot Mohawk Valley, Utica-specific landmarks.

Check out each photo below and try to see if you can get all these locations right on the first try. Let us know how you did in our station app. Good luck!

Gallery Credit: Jim Rondenelli

The Verdict is in, Here's the Real History of Utica Chicken Riggies It's now Utica's most famous dish, Utica Chicken Riggies. We talked with many restauranteurs who were around at the time when this iconic dish was created. We now have the answer to this question: who created the first "Utica Riggies" recipe. Gallery Credit: Bill Keeler