Hamilton College is National DIII Hockey Champs in Stunning Upset
Very few thought Hamilton College could upset the three-time National Champions, but late in overtime, the Continentals achieved the unachievable.
Curtiss Sturgeon scored with just over three minutes left in the extra period, lifting the Continentals to a 2-1 win over three-time defending champion Hobart from Geneva, NY, at the Adirondack Bank Center, in an all-New York National Championship game.
Hamilton, whose Clinton campus sits just eight miles from Utica, secured its first national title and a school-record 23rd win. Hobart struck first on a Kahlil Fontana power-play goal late in the opening period, but Hamilton answered just 15 seconds into the second when Luke Tchor scored his team-leading 18th of the season. After a scoreless third, Tchor set up Sturgeon on a two-on-one for the game-winner.
The loss was Hobart’s first of the season, ending a 30-1-0 campaign and snapping a 36-game winning streak and 43-game unbeaten run. Hamilton goalie Aksel Reid made 39 saves and was named tournament MVP, while Tchor, Sturgeon, Justin Biraben and John Wojciechowski earned all-tournament honors. Hobart outshot Hamilton 40-25, with Damon Beaver stopping 23 shots.
Hamilton head coach Rob Haberbusch called it “a great game,” adding his team “found a way” in four periods. Despite Hobart's offensive domination in overtime, Hobart coach Mark Taylor said it came down to one play, crediting Hamilton for capitalizing. The title came in Hamilton’s first championship appearance, capping a 4-0 run this season at Utica's Adirondack Bank Center.
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