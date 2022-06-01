Bills’ OC Ken Dorsey Caught Tossing Missiles At OTAs [VIDEO]

This week the Buffalo Bills were missing several key players at OTAs including superstar QB Josh Allen who is in Las Vegas playing golf in "The Match" tonight.

Even though Allen wasn't at OTAs, the Buffalo Bills receivers didn't catch a break from hard, fast, missiles coming at them.

Get our free mobile app

Newly appointed offensive coordinator Ken Dorsey took the place of Allen in practice and showed he still has the arm that had him named a Heisman Trophy finalist twice when he was in college in Miami.

Dorsey has been part of the Buffalo Bills coaching staff since 2019. He was the quarterback coach from 2019 until this season when he was promoted to offensive coordinator after former OC Brian Daball left to take the head coaching job with the New York Giants.

In college, Dorsey was one of the winnest QB in Miami history and was drafted in the 7th round of the 2003 NFL draft by the San Fransico 49ers. He played there from 2003 until 2005 before signing with the Cleveland Browns in 2005. He played in Cleveland for two years and then went to play for Toronto in the CFL in 2010.

Dorsey went into coaching in 2013 when he was the QB coach for the Carolina Panthers. He stayed there until 2017 and then joined the Bills coaching staff in 2019.

The Bills will continue OTAs this week and then get ready for training camp coming up in July.

Predicting How Many Wins For The Buffalo Bills The Buffalo Bills schedule has been officially released and how is the perfect time to predict how well the team will do this upcoming season.

Bills Players Who Could Be Surprise Training Camp Cuts Here are five players who could be "surprise" training camp releases in 2022.