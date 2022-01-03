Buffalo’s Defense Steps Up As Bills Now Playoff Bound [PHOTOS]

The Buffalo Bills are playoff bound for the 3rd straight year as they beat the Atlanta Falcons at home on Sunday afternoon.

The Bills needed some help from the defense as Josh Allen was great with his legs but a bit off with his arm. Allen who ran for two touchdowns in the first half also threw for three interceptions. Allen ended the game with only 120 yards passing but 81 yards on the ground.

Usually this season anytime that Allen would run for a couple of scores he would be the leading rusher for the Bills, but today was way different. On top of Allen's 81 yards on the ground, Devin Singletary had himself a game and used for 115 yards and two touchdowns as well.

The Bills defense stepped up big time showing why they are a Top 5 ranked defense in the NFL. The defense tallied five sacks, one each from Taron Johnson, Ed Oliver, Greg Rousseau, Harrison Phillips, and Mario Addison. The Bills defense also forced one fumbled from Matt Ryan that they recovered.

With the win, the Bills are in the playoffs for the 3rd straight year and have double-digit wins for three straight years as well. That is the first time the Bills have done both in a season since the 1990-1993 seasons. Of course, those were the years the Bills went to the Super Bowl.

Up next for the Bills is a chance to clinch the AFC East title. They will play at home at Highmark Stadium taking on the Jets next week. If they win, they take one the AFC East for the 2nd straight year. If the Bills were to lose next Sunday, they could still win the AFC East if New England loses as well.

The last time the Bills took on the Jets this season, they won 45-17.

