Former Buffalo Bill Player Throwing Free Concert In New York

The City of Tonawanda is celebrating the upcoming Buffalo Bills seasons but offering a free concert featuring a former Buffalo Bills player.

Former Bills tight end Butch Rolle, who played for the Buffalo Bills from 1986 until 1991, will be playing the event with his band "Butch Shake Rattle, and Rolle Blues Band".

The concert will be happening on Saturday, July 9th, from 1 pm till 6 pm and will be held at the New Canal Street Pavilion. There is no charge to attend the event and there will be plenty of auction items and other autographed items from Buffalo Bills players.

The money raised during the event will be donated to the Butch Rolle Caring For Kids Foundation which will provide college scholarships to the children of the victims of the May 14th Jefferson Avenue shooting.

Currently, they are selling a "God Is A Bills Fan" t-shirt, Bills Bling Water Bottle, Bills Mafia Bling Beer Mug, and an "I Give Back" t-shirt.

You can order online HERE.

Butch Rolle was drafted in the seventh round of the 1986 NFL draft. During his playing career, Rolle had a streak of 14 consecutive receptions for touchdowns.

