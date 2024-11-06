Buttenschon Declares Victory, But Is it Too Close to Call?
Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon just won a very close race, or did she?
The Democratic incumbent was facing Republican newcomer Christine Esposito in Tuesday's election for the 119th NYS Assembly District seat and following election night, Buttenschon was leading by a margin of 22,373 to Esposito's 21,929. That's a lead of 444 votes.
On Wednesday. morning, Buttenschon spoke to WIBX's Keeler in the Morning show and declared victory, despite the absentee ballots that have yet to be counted. Buttenschon said she expects the absentee count to carry the same as the votes on election night, so "she's moving forward" doing her job as Assembly person. The problem with that victory declaration is that there could be upwards of 4,000 absentee ballots that still have to be counted.
Christine Esposito has not conceded as of yet, saying she was aware of the possible closeness of the race and was going to wait for the final result. Absentee ballots, including military ballots, have seven days to come into the Board of Elections office as long as they're postmarked no later than Election Day, November 5th.
- Voted ballots are due: Postmarked on Election Day and received 7 days after Election Day. Voted ballots can also be turned in by hand on election day.
That means absentee ballots have until November 13th to arrive. Stay tuned.
Buttenschon has served in the New York State Assembly since 2018, when she defeated Republican Dennis Bova in the general election with 56% of the vote. In the 2020 election, she defeated Republican candidate John Zielenski with 57% of the vote.
11 of New York's Most Wanted Criminals with Upstate Connections
LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving
Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli
15 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- November 2024
Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler