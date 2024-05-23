Christine Esposito Ready to Challenge Buttenschon For NYS Assembly

Christine Esposito made it quite clear that "one party rule" where the downstate Democrats have control of the NYS Senate and Assembly is not working for Upstate New York. Esposito, who currently works as the Assistant to the Vice-President of Enrollment Management at Hamilton College, believes that she can make a difference for constituents in the 119th Assembly district if she's sent to Albany.

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon has represented the district since 2019.

I am "committed to serving the constituents of the 119th Assembly District by advocating for policies that promote freedom, economic opportunity, and constitutional rights. My aim is to bring back the American dream for every citizen of our great nation by ensuring that every individual has the chance to succeed," said Esposito on her website.

"As a Republican, I believe in freedom, economic opportunity, preserving our constitutional rights, and bringing back the American dream for every citizen of this great nation. I am committed to restoring those goals for the constituents of the 119th Assembly District.

I’m dedicated to advocating for policies that promote freedom, economic opportunity, and constitutional rights. My platform includes measures to support small businesses, reduce taxes, and protect individual liberties.

I believe in putting the needs of constituents first. My mission is to represent the people of the 119th Assembly District and work towards creating policies that promote economic growth, preserve our constitutional rights, and restore the American dream for all citizens in New York State."

Esposito said during the interview on WIBX's Keeler Show, she's gained a great deal of experience on how to get things done because of her work previously in the New York State Senate. Esposito also served on the Rome School Board of Education for four years between 2008 and 2012. Additionally, she was the Director of Rome Pop Warner football.

Esposito says one of the biggest problems facing taxpayers in New York is crime. She clearly puts the blame on NYS Bail Reform and feels we must bring Judicial Discretion back to our courtrooms in New York State.

Watch her interview via YouTube below.

Great Disney+ Movies You Might Have Missed These excellent films are all waiting to be discovered on Disney+.

KEEP READING: Check out these totally awesome '80s toys Gallery Credit: Angela Underwood

Mind-Boggling 2022 Moments That Felt Like Pranks We pulled together a list of 11 inexplicable news stories that have already gone viral this year. They might seem like jokes, but we regret to inform you that they were all very much real. Check them out below. Gallery Credit: Mike Nied