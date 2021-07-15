Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon has helped secure $50,000 in state funding for violence prevention and interruption services in Oneida County.

Buttenschon was joined by local law enforcement officials outside of the State Office Building in Utica on Thursday to make the announcement.

“We must ensure Oneida County remains a safe place for families to call home and thrive,” Buttenschon said. “We’ve made great strides in the county and across the Mohawk Valley to improve community safety but, like many other communities, we’ve seen an uptick in crime as pandemic restrictions are lifted. These funds will support local initiatives and programs aimed at curbing violent crime by taking proactive prevention measures. I’ll continue working to keep our families safe as we build back stronger from the unprecedented challenges we’ve faced over the past year.”

The funds can be used for services and expenses related to state and local crime reduction, youth justice and gang prevention programs.

Buttenschon says that includes community outreach, crime analysis, research and shooting or violence reduction programs.

“I commend Assemblywoman Buttenschon for securing funding to combat gun violence. I’m proud of the Utica Police Department, and the great, proactive work it does to keep our residents safe. The city will continue to invest resources, work collaboratively with its partners and build relationships with the community to reduce gun violence,” said Utica Mayor Robert Palmieri.

“I would like to thank Assemblywoman Buttenschon for her commitment in doing all that she can to keep our community safe. With gun crimes at an all-time high in New York, it’s these initiatives that will help us as we think outside of the box in our approaches to stopping the violent shootings,” said Oneida County Sheriff Rob Maciol.