Buttenschon Tests Positive For COVID-19

Assemblywoman Marianne Buttenschon has tested positive for COVID-19.

Buttenschon says she experienced some mild flu-like symptoms over the weekend and decided to get tested as a precautionary measure.

The Assemblywoman says she’ll carry out her legislative duties virtually and will continue working remotely until she’s receives medical guidance that directs her to do otherwise.

Buttenschon stressed that it’s vital that everyone continues to take the pandemic seriously and follow CDC, state and public health guidelines.

“I am grateful for the outpouring of support that my family and I have received from the public." said Buttenschon. “Additionally, I hope all will join me in saying a prayer for those we have lost to this terrible disease. They will never be forgotten, and we will continue to pray for strength and healing for their loved ones.”