Buyback Program In Utica, Turn In Your Unwanted Guns And Get Paid

The Utica Police Department, along with the State Attorney General’s Office, will be holding a Gun Buyback Program next weekend.

It will take place on Saturday, August 21 from 10:00 to 1:00 at the Parkway Rec Center.

Guns must be unloaded and placed in a plastic bag, a paper bag or a box.

Prices paid for guns range from $25 for a non-working or antique gun to $250 for an assault rifle.

Payments will be made by pre-paid gift cards on site.

Anyone who turns in a working handgun or assault rifle will also receive an iPad.

The Attorney General's Office has hosted gun buyback events throughout New York state since 2013 and has successfully collected nearly 4,000 firearms.

342 firearms were collected at a gun buyback program in Syracuse on July 24, the largest gun buyback in the AG Office's history.

“I thank Attorney General James for bringing this gun buyback program to the city of Syracuse. I also commend the people in our community who are taking the initiative to turn in weapons that need to be off our streets and out of our homes,” said Syracuse Mayor Ben Walsh.

Utica Police/AG's Office

