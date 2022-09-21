Bye Bye, Best Buy Laptop: Have You Seen This Man Wanted in Lansing?

Authorities are asking for help from the public identifying and locating a suspect in an alleged theft from an electronics retailer in Tompkins County.

The suspect pictured is accused of illegally taking a laptop, according to the New York State Police, "from an office within the Best Buy store located at the Shops at Ithaca off Catherwood Road in the village of Lansing," New York at approximately 1:44pm on Sunday, September 18, 2022.

Police say that they think that he hid the computer under his clothing and subsequently left in a black SUV.

In a written release the NYSP says, "The laptop is a silver HP Envy laptop and specifically used by Best Buy employees and needs to be accessed by employee credentials."

The suspect is described as a black male who is bald. He was last seen wearing a Blue shirt and Blue Jeans."

Anyone with information on the identity or whereabouts of the suspect is asked to call The NYSP Ithaca barracks at: (607) 347.4441. Regardless of the area in which an investigation or crime is taking place, anonymous calls, e-mail, and messages may also be left with Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers by calling: 1-866-730-8477 (TIPS), by visiting www.mohawkvalleycrimestoppers.com, or by using the P3 Tips mobile app. All information received by Mohawk Valley Crime Stoppers is 100% confidential.

[AUTHOR'S NOTE: This post is for informational purposes and is based largely on information received from the New York State Police. Regardless of any statements or photographs regarding potential evidence presented or accusations alleged, the reader is reminded that all suspects and arrested persons are innocent unless proven guilty in a court of law. At the time of this posting no additional information is available.]

