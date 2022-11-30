While kids are excitedly counting down the days to Christmas and the big visit from Santa Clause, there's someone else who may be planning a holiday visit to your home.

Porch Pirates - those who steal packages from your front porch after the Amazon or UPS drivers make a delivery - may be planning a surprise visit to your neighborhood. But, unlike jolly ole' St. Nick, you likely aren't preparing for their arrival and they don't bring any holiday cheer.

Local law enforcement officials say preparing for the possibility that they will visit your home can prevent you from becoming a victim.

The Oneida County Sheriff's Office is providing several tips for Porch Pirate Protection, ranging from opting in for package tracking so you know exactly when something has arrived, to asking a neighbor to keep an eye out for your package:

Always utilize package tracking to know when your package is out for delivery.

Request a signature upon delivery whenever possible.

If you are not home to sign your package, check for services that allow you to automatically redirect your delivery to a trusted neighbor’s address.

Ask a neighbor to keep an eye out for your package.

Take advantage of technology by installing a video doorbell or security camera to deter or capture photos of a thief.

Invest in a porch lock box or mailbox sensor.

Amazon, FedEx, UPS, and USPS offer lockers and post office boxes to keep your packages secure until you pick them up. Some of these services are free.

Customize Delivery Times - So you receive can your packages near a desired time.

Ship to the Store - If the retailer has the option, ship the package to the store, some retailers also offer contactless pickup.

Leave Instructions - Leave instructions for your carrier, and ask them to place package in an area out of plain view.

