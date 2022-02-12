Canada Border Blockade Clearing Peacefully as Police Move In

By ROB GILLIES and MIKE HOUSEHOLDER, Associated Press

WINDSOR, Ontario (AP) — A tense standoff at a U.S.-Canadian border crossing crucial to both countries' economies appears to be dissolving peacefully as Canadian police move in to disperse the nearly weeklong protest and demonstrators begin leaving without resistance.

Protesters had spent the night at the busiest crossing between Detroit and Windsor, Ontario, in a blockade that has disrupted the flow of traffic and goods and forced the auto industry on both sides to roll back production.

Protests against pandemic restrictions in Canada have reverberated outside the country.

Protest Blockade At The Ambassador Bridge Between Canada And U.S. Continues WINDSOR, ON - FEBRUARY 12: Police clear protestors and their vehicles from a blockade at the entrance to the Ambassador Bridge, that was sealing off the flow of commercial traffic over the bridge into Canada from Detroit, on February 12, 2022 in Windsor, Canada. As a convoy of truckers and supporters continues to occupy Ottawas downtown, blockades and convoys have popped up around the country in support of the protest against Canadas COVID-19 vaccine mandate for cross-border truckers. (Photo by Cole Burston/Getty Images) loading...

Police in Paris intercepted at least 500 vehicles attempting to enter the French capital in a similarly inspired demonstration Saturday.

