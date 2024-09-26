Who would have thought one Central New York landmark gets more snow than Switzerland, Canada, and other world-famous winter wonderlands?

Like it or not, winter is around the corner and we could see quite a bit of snow this year. Several prognosticators are calling for a chilly and wet season.

Mother Nature has also been leaving clues that she's whipping up a season that'll delight ski and skidoo enthusiasts.

With more snow expected in New York this year, which city is likely to see the most accumulation?

According to a new study, it's not the northernmost region of the Empire State. In fact, a report from TripSavvy found this city in Central New York receives the most snowfall in the world.

TripSavvy updated its list of the 10 snowiest cities on the entire planet. The list includes hotspots like Sapporo, Japan, and Quebec City, Canada; which respectively ranked 2nd and 4th snowiest in the world.

Coming in at #1 is none other than Syracuse. The city sees an average of 124 inches of snow every winter and reported an all-time high of 192 inches in a single season.

Said the study:

Statistics like these cement Syracuse’s status as the snowiest metropolitan area in the United States.

The study said Syracuse gets walloped by snow because of its proximity to Lake Ontario, which produces nasty lake effect snow. The city is also regularly hit by heavy and harsh nor’easter cyclones.

Other American cities to make the roundup were Erie, Pennsylvania, in seventh place and Muskegon, Michigan, in ninth place. Valdez, Alaska, rounded out the top 10.

A recent survey looked into just American cities with the worst snow problem and also reported similar findings.

It's crazy to think Syracuse receives more snow than Buffalo and Rochester, but it's true.

But what other cities in New York deal with a large amount of snow year after year? Thankfully, we have that answer as well.

Some winters have been worse than others, thankfully, so these rankings do change based on how this winter weather moves.

Last season wasn't nearly as bad as it could have been while other winters pummeled the state with sleet, howling winds, and abundant snowfall.

Because of this, New York has seen some intense snowfall days that went right into the record book.

While the jury is still out about what this winter will bring, several forecasters are warning we will need to dust off the snow pants and boots.

And for those living in Syracuse, you might want to invest in a snow shovel or a top-of-the-line snowblower because it sounds like you're really going to need it.

